School bus with kids on board crashes in Mesquite

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ( )

A school bus carrying young students crashed in Mesquite Monday morning.

The Dallas ISD bus collided with two box trucks along Interstate 635 near Interstate 30.

There were 47 people on board at the time including students, teachers and a driver.

No one was seriously hurt, but two children were treated for minor injuries.

All the children were taken off the bus and led to a secure area away from traffic. A Mesquite ISD bus helped take them to school.

At one point, one of the first responders passed out stickers to the children as they waited.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

READ MORE:

Frisco ISD cancels classes at Lone Star High School due to threat

Richardson’s ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone resigns

Advertisement

Dallas police seek other victims of gymnastics coach charged with child sex abuse