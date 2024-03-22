16-year-old arrested in connection to Sansom Park man's fatal shooting

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a Sansom Park man.

Sansom Park police took the teenager into custody on Friday morning with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Late last month, 24-year-old Logan Perkins was found inside his apartment bleeding from a gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Perkins' father told FOX 4 that in the week leading up to his son's death someone kicked down his son’s doorbell camera. Logan put the camera back up, but never found out who did it.

The 16-year-old's identity will not be released because of his age.

Sansom Park police did not say what evidence led to the identity of the teen suspect.