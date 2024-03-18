Sansom Park man, 24, found murdered in his apartment

The family of a young man murdered in his Tarrant County apartment hope police catch his killer soon.

Late last month, 24-year-old Logan Perkins was found inside his apartment bleeding and unresponsive.

Doorbell camera video may be the piece of evidence that leads police in the Fort Worth suburb of Sansom Park to their suspect.

Christy and Robert Perkins describe their son, Logan, as sweet, kind and hard-working. They’re still in shock that somebody shot and killed him inside his own apartment.

Christy says she talked with her son every day.

"He was a mama’s boy. He called me anywhere from one to ten times a day every day," she said.

Christy knew something was wrong when she didn’t get a call from him on Feb. 29.

"I asked Robert. I said, ‘Have you talked to Logan today?’ He said, ‘No, I haven’t.’ He said, ‘Have you?’ And I said no," she recalled.

Later that night, Robert and Christy learned someone shot and killed their 24-year-old son.

Sansom Park police say the murder happened inside the young man’s apartment.

"This is just shocking beyond belief because he was a good kid," Robert said. "I never knew him to have an enemy."

The week leading up to Logan’s death, Robert says someone kicked down his son’s doorbell camera. Logan put the camera back up but never found out who did it.

"They had wrapped their face, their whole body," he said. "He’d sent me the video of it and went up there and kicked it and knocked it down."

Robert says Sansom Park police have the camera and are reviewing the footage. Sansom Park police didn’t share a potential motive for the murder or whether there are any suspects.

"They shot our baby," Christy said. "He never had a chance."

On Sunday, friends and family held a balloon release.

Family in Houston, where the Perkins are from, also held an event in Logan’s honor.

"You don’t plan on burying your kid. So now all of a sudden, you’re having to pick out a casket and clothes," Robert said. "He seemed to be enjoying his life. He loved his job. He came over here every Friday night to eat mom’s leftovers."

Robert and Christy want the person who cut Logan’s life short to be caught.

"I just know I’ve been angry, but I don’t know where to direct the anger," Robert said.

"We want the right person caught," Christy said.

FOX 4 asked Sansom Park police for an interview, but they declined our request.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sansom Park Police Department.