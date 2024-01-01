Sansom Park driver charged with DWI after crash involving K-9 Unit

A man is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say his vehicle was involved in a crash with a K-9 Unit in the Fort Worth suburb of Sansom Park.

The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Skyline Drive in Sansom Park.

Police say the officer in a K-9 Unit vehicle had his emergency lights on and had a green light when police say the driver failed to yield and turned left.

Roger Saenz-Blandon was charged with driving while intoxicated and booked into the Sansom Park Jail.

Roger Saenz-Blandon (Source: Sansom Park Police)

Police did not say what emergency the officer was headed to before the crash.

The officer and the K-9 inside the vehicle are okay, but the officer was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.