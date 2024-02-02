2nd Rowlett robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from FOX 4 viewers

Rowlett police have arrested both men accused of taking part in two aggravated robberies in the parking lot of a Walmart back in November.

They gave credit to Trackdown and FOX 4 viewers.

Police said the pair pulled guns and took property as people loaded purchases into their vehicles.

The suspects were featured on Trackdown, which police said helped them get tips from the public to find them.

"That same day, the primary detective, Jeff Freeman, he received a lot of tips which lead to then identifying both of the suspects," Rowlett PD Cpl. Jaqueline Vergara said. "One as Patrick Taylor and the other one as Dwayne Broadnax."

Related article

FOX 4 viewers made the difference.

"That same day, Patrick was taken into custody, and soon enough, there were two warrants issued for Broadnax for two aggravated robberies," Vergara said.

MORE: Trackdown Stories Here

Police said the gunman was Broadnax, and this week in Las Vegas, his luck ran out.

"January 31st, at approximately 3 p.m., state, federal, and local authorities helped arrest Broadnax," Vergara said.

These arrests make 162 since Trackdown began showing suspects caught on tape but still at-large.

"This is a primary example to let the public know how important it is for them to reach out to either the news or us…the primary detective, with all the information that they can give us. It does help lead to identifying the suspects or either their arrest," Vergara said. "After the initial press release and with the viewers’ help, with your help, we were able to identify him, and we had. Detectives had an idea that he had probably fled the state, but there was an active warrant that of course was good wherever he was in the United States."