Rowlett robbery suspect arrested, another identified thanks to tips from FOX 4 viewers

Rowlett police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery and attempted robbery in the parking lot of a local Walmart thanks to tips from FOX 4 viewers.

17-year-old Patrick Taylor was arrested by Rowlett police on Monday night for unrelated charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The arrest happened just hours after a story about the robbery was aired on FOX 4.

Police credited "valuable tips from FOX 4 viewers" for the arrest.

Rowlett police also said they have identified the gunman in the robberies as Dwayne Broadnax, a 21-year-old from DeSoto.

The robberies happened on two different days in two different vehicles last week.

Video from a victim's dash camera showed an armed man approaching while the victim was loading his groceries.

Police say the suspects left Rowlett in a stolen black Hyundai Elantra.

Video from inside the Walmart clearly showed the suspects.

Police say a juvenile female with the suspects was dropped off prior to the robbery and is not wanted.

The car was later recovered in Oak Cliff, with messages mocking the police inside.

They wrote on the dashboard screen, "We had fun."

The second robbery happened on Nov. 9.

The suspects demanded a victim's wallet before taking off in a red Hyundai Sonata.

Police are asking for any information on the location of Dwayne Broadnax.

Tips can be sent to Detective Jeff Freeman at 972-41-6250 or jfreeman@rowlett.com.