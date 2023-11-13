Rowlett thieves leave messages mocking police after parking lot robberies

article

Rowlett police are looking for two men who carried out an armed robbery and an attempted robbery of customers in the parking lot at Walmart.

It happened on two different days in two different vehicles last week.

"Our first victim, he was loading his groceries here at the parking lot, and he was approached by a suspect at gun point. Pointed a gun at him and demanded to have his wallet," said Corporal Jaqueline Vergara with Rowlett Police.

Video from the victim's dash camera from 8:54 p.m. on November 7th captured the incident.

Within eight minutes, the victim's credit cards were being used in Rowlett and Garland.

Police say the suspects left Rowlett in a stolen black Hyundai Elantra. The car was later recovered in Oak Cliff.

There is also video of the 2 suspects and a woman inside Walmart before the robbery.

"They were inside of Walmart doing some shopping. Three individuals are seen, two males, one female, about an hour later they come out, and they approach our first victim," Cpl. Vergara said.

The second incident happened two days later, on Nov. 9 at 10 in the morning.

"Same kind of of thing, the second victim was loading his groceries. He gets approached by the same suspect at gun point demanding his wallet, but this time they're in a red Hyundai Sonata. That vehicle is also stolen, stolen out of DeSoto, and we see a pattern that they're aiming for Hyundai vehicles. The way we think that they are entering these vehicles are by smashing the back right rear window," said Cpl. Vergara.

The license plate on the red Hyundai Sonata is SWH0384. Police are still looking for it.

A message mocking police was left inside the car that was used in the first robbery that was recovered.

They wrote on the dashboard screen, "We had fun."

The suspects were pursued by police from another city, but managed to get away at speeds of 100 miles an hour.

On the ceiling of the recovered vehicle they wrote, "3 police chase, rly."

Police are hopeful someone can recognize the suspects from the video from inside the Walmart.

""We have really good footage of them, so we know that someone out there knows them," said Cp. Vergara. ""They have connections in DeSoto, connections in Rowlett, so we know that someone will identify them."

Rowlett police ask that you contact Detective J. Freeman at 972-412-6250 if you know the people in the video.