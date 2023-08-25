'Tipping angel' leaves waitresses large tips at Rowlett restaurants

A mystery woman left some hefty tips at Rowlett restaurants.

The so-called tipping angel ate a plate of nachos during a busy lunch at Senaida's Mexican Kitchen and left a $2,000 tip for the waitress on a $21 bill!

FOX 4 spoke to the manager, who said the woman slipped out of the restaurant before the waitress could thank her.

They are working to find the mystery tipper and to get her together with the waitress.

MORE: Heartwarming News

It turns out the tipper did the same thing at another restaurant across the street recently.

The manager said the waitress is one of the most deserving people is very thankful.