Another North Texas school district is closing because of a high number of illnesses.

Rio Vista is just south of Cleburne in Johnson County.

Schools there will be closed on Friday and are set to reopen on Monday.

Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled.

The district will sanitize campuses before classes resume next week.

Garner ISD, west of Fort Worth, is also closed Friday because too many students and staff are out sick.

And Olney ISD, which is about 50 miles south of Wichita Falls in Wichita County, was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the same reason.

Children's Health said that flu cases at its hospitals rose by 40% during the week of January 14.