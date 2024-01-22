Expand / Collapse search

Children's flu cases up 40% in the last week, North Texas hospital says

By
Published 
Health
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: COVID, flu cases on the rise in North Texas

Respiratory viral season is in full bloom with COVID, flu and RSV cases keeping medical providers across the Metroplex busy.

Children's Health says it saw a large spike in flu cases last week.

During the week of January 14, Children's Health says it saw more than 407 patients with the flu system-wide.

That's a 40% jump from the previous week.

Despite the increase in flu, RSV and COVID cases dropped throughout the month of January.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

Earlier this year, Children's Health told FOX 4 flu vaccination rates were down by about 5 percent.

(Source: CDC)

The CDC says Texas is currently seeing a high level of flu cases.

See the CDC's interactive map here.