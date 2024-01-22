Children's flu cases up 40% in the last week, North Texas hospital says

Children's Health says it saw a large spike in flu cases last week.

During the week of January 14, Children's Health says it saw more than 407 patients with the flu system-wide.

That's a 40% jump from the previous week.

Despite the increase in flu, RSV and COVID cases dropped throughout the month of January.

Earlier this year, Children's Health told FOX 4 flu vaccination rates were down by about 5 percent.

(Source: CDC)

The CDC says Texas is currently seeing a high level of flu cases.

See the CDC's interactive map here.