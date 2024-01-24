A North Texas school district is closing for the rest of the week as an illness has spread through students and staff members.

Garner ISD in Weatherford said it reached a threshold of both sick students and staff members where they had to close.

The school district closed on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and will stay closed through Monday, Jan. 29.

While schools are closed, the district will use the opportunity to sanitize the facilities.

The district asked parents in a social media post to keep children home if they are sick and not to allow them to return until they are fever free for 24 hours.

Garner ISD is not the only Texas school forced to close due to illness.

Olney ISD, which is about 50 miles south of Wichita Fallas, had to close on Tuesday and Wednesday because of sicknesses.

Children's Health said that flu cases at its hospitals rose by 40% during the week of January 14.