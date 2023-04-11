Ring video shows West Dallas shootout that killed 1, injured 1

Ring video obtained by FOX 4 shows the shootout that killed a woman and injured a man in West Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ingersoll Street and Hiawatha Street just before 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot. Both were rushed to the hospital, but the woman died. The male victim is in stable condition.

No information has been released about the victims. It's unclear if they were the intended targets.

Featured article

Police have not made any arrests and are looking for information about the shooter.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.