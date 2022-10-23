Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire

A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle.

Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force.

Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was promoted to Corporal. He also served as the department's firearms instructor for many years.

After his retirement, he came back to the police force to work as a property technician.

In a statement, the Haltom City Police Department said, "his smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten."