Vigil for fallen Carrollton police officer to be held Sunday night
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police are holding a vigil on Sunday night for a police officer killed in the line of duty.
Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night.
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Amphitheater.
The Carrollton Police Department says that Nothem's family has asked the officers to wear Disney or Marvel themed t-shirts.
His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church.
Nothem was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing car.
Both Nothem and the 82-year-old driver of that car died.
Nothem leaves behind a wife, 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old boys and a 1-year-old daughter.
It is the first death for a Carrollton police officer in the line of duty in the history of the department.