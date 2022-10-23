Vigil for fallen Carrollton police officer to be held Sunday night

Carrollton police are holding a vigil on Sunday night for a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Amphitheater.

The Carrollton Police Department says that Nothem's family has asked the officers to wear Disney or Marvel themed t-shirts.

His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

READ MORE: Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer

Nothem was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing car.

Both Nothem and the 82-year-old driver of that car died.

Nothem leaves behind a wife, 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old boys and a 1-year-old daughter.

It is the first death for a Carrollton police officer in the line of duty in the history of the department.