Dallas attorney given 5-year prison sentence for drug money laundering scheme

A high-profile Dallas lawyer has been sentenced to five years in prison in a scheme to launder drug money.

Last April, Ray Jackson was arrested after being caught in an undercover DEA sting laundering nearly $400,000.

Prosecutors said Jackson agreed to the money laundering during a meeting with an informant and an undercover federal agent.

Jackson advised an agent that he could launder around $500 a month through non-traceable cash-businesses, like laundries and car washes.

A few months after being arrested, he entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to launder money.

As a result of his federal conviction, the state supreme court canceled his law license.