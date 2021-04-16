North Texas attorney accused in drug money laundering scheme

article

A prominent North Texas attorney is facing charges for allegedly laundering money that he believed was from drug dealers.

Ray Jackson, the 51-year-old head of The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested Wednesday and made his first court appearance Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agents working to break up a large-scale opioid distribution ring got a tip from a high-level dealer about someone who could launder drug proceeds.

"He’s gonna clean it. He’s gonna wash it," the dealer told the undercover agent in August 2020. "I don’t know the ins and outs… he’s the lawyer."

The undercover agent reportedly met with Jackson at his office on Pacific Avenue in Dallas and said he needed to clean around "half a mil a month."

"It’s straight dope money," the undercover agent admitted.

Advertisement

"I don’t care where the money comes from," the attorney responded, according to a criminal complaint.

"Ray is the bomb… He’s a thug, he’s just got a law degree," the dealer told the undercover agent.

Federal prosecutors said Jackson agreed to a deal with the undercover agent and accepted a backpack full of money.

About a month later, a Jackson Law Firm bank account made three deposits totaling $95,000 to an undercover DEA bank account.

Over the next three months, Jackson is accused of laundering a total of $285,000 for the undercover agent. He kept about $15,000 for himself as a fee, the criminal complaint states.

"Attorneys swear an oath to conduct themselves with integrity and uphold the rule of law. Mr. Jackson instead chose to ignore his oath by allegedly laundering money for purported narcotics dealers," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. "He explicitly instructed them on how to further violate the law and profit from the devastation of our nation’s opioid epidemic, lining his own pockets in the process. He will now have to face the consequences of his actions."

"As alleged, Mr. Jackson used his law degree not in the furtherance of justice, but to line his own pockets, a true travesty of the law. The DEA will tirelessly investigate and seek justice for drug money launderers, who enable criminal organizations to profit from those who find themselves addicted to controlled substances," said Eduardo A. Chavez, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA in Dallas.

Jackson was featured on FOX 4 in 2015 after publishing his first novel "Lone Justice." He's was also appointed by the Dallas City Council to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board of directors in 2017, according to the agency's website.

He was released from jail after posting bond and surrendering his passport.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each transaction.