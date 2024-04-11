Chiefs WR Rashee Rice still not in custody; Dallas police in contact with his lawyer

Dallas police said Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU star Rashee Rice is not yet in custody despite an arrest warrant being issued for him for his role in a multi-car crash last month.

Video of the incident on March 30 showed a Corvette and Lamborghini SUV speeding in the left lane and losing control, then crashing into four other vehicles.

Police identified Rice, 23, as the driver of the Lamborghini and Theodore Knox, 21, as the driver of the Corvette.

Both drivers were charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury each.

"This case was conducted as all cases are conducted, thorough and fair, as that is what all victims deserve, and what our city demands. An investigation has no timeline. We will not be pressured, we will do what is right. Our men and women work to determine who is involved, how they were involved, conduct interviews, and gather evidence to build a solid case to hold people accountable for dangerous conduct in our city. I am proud of the work they do each day and I am proud to be their Chief," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement released Thursday.

SMU said Knox has been suspended from the football team, but no other details were released about any other possible discipline he may face from the university.

Four people suffered injuries in the chain-reaction crash.

Dallas police said everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without offering help to anyone else. Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: TMZ Sports)

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged, according to Dallas Police.

Rice met with Dallas police last week.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Rice said he took "full responsibility" for his part in the crash and apologized to everyone impacted.