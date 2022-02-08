Rabbi who was taken hostage at Colleyville synagogue asks lawmakers for more security funding

article

There are new warnings about potential violence aimed at places of worship, government offices and more. The leader of a North Texas synagogue who was taken hostage believes the country needs to listen to that warning.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker from Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville is set to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security in Washington on Tuesday.

His words carry a lot of credit. He has firsthand experience facing down a potentially deadly threat to himself and other members of his congregation.

Cytron-Walker and other Jewish leaders are expected to ask the lawmakers to enhance security at houses of worship.

They are seeking more funding for a federal grant program that pays for things like security cameras and alarm systems for nonprofit faith groups.

Cytron-Walker said federal agents were able to monitor last month’s hostage situation at his synagogue thanks to cameras paid for by this federal program.

The tense, nearly 11-hour drama came to an end when the rabbi threw a chair at the hostage taker, allowing him and others escape. The FBI then entered the building and killed the gunman.

A new report from the Department of Homeland Security warns people who go to mass gatherings or places of worship and schools to be on alert.

DHS said the hostage situation in Colleyville could inspire similar acts of violence.

It also refereed to recent bomb threats directed at historically black colleges and universities.

