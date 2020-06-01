Protesters taken into custody while trying to cross West Dallas bridge

Protesters were detained Monday night as they tried to cross the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge into West Dallas.

It started when hundreds gathered outside the Frank Crowley Courthouse, which was just outside the boundary line for the 7 p.m. curfew. It was also the first time we saw the National Guard assisting Dallas PD and SWAT. The group stayed at the courthouse for several hours without any incident.

It was around 8:40 p.m. when the crowd began moving north on Riverfront Boulevard. They then avoided downtown and began moving west instead onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The bridge is also not included in the mandatory curfew.

Video from SKY 4 shows officers form a barrier on the bridge to keep them from crossing the bridge into Trinity Groves. That was when officers deployed smoke. Some protesters began to lay down. SKY 4 video shows several protesters were being detained.

Sources tell FOX 4 there was some argument whether the protesters would be officially charged.

Advertisement

FOX 4's Allison Harris reported Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was refusing to take the charge for the protesters who are being arrested and was trying to let them loose.

Later in the night, the DA's office released a statement saying he would not get in the way of police doing their job. They added: "Any cases that come into the DA's office will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the protesters were being returned to the courthouse so they could return to their cars.

Protesters were slowly returned to the courthouse after being detained by police. Their information was taken down and possible tickets will be issued.