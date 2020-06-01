Fort Worth implements curfew following tense standoff with protesters

Fort Worth begins a curfew Monday night in response to local and nationwide unrest over the weekend.

Fort Worth police used tear gas late Sunday to disperse a group that blocked the 7th Street Bridge in downtown. The new citywide curfew will go into effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until at least Thursday.

City leaders say Sunday’s protest started out peacefully, but escalated as the group was marching over the bridge.

“As we were leaving downtown, our bike officers heard from people inside the crowd and also heard with their own ears that there was an element inside the crowd that there was planning to cause damage when they got to West 7th Street,” said FWPD Chief Ed Kraus.

Kraus says police blocked the bridge and told protestors to turn around, which many did. But at one point, those that stayed started throwing objects at police. After repeated warnings, smoke, gas, and flash bangs were used to disperse the crowd.

“We’ve not used gas on a crowd in Fort Worth in 30 years, is what I’m told. I didn’t want to be the one to bring that back,” Kraus said. “Unfortunately the rocks, the ice filled bottles, the bleach filled bottles and the pyrotechnic inside the officer line, there is a point where you have to use the tools you’re trained to use.”

Police said three officers were injured - one hit by an ice ball, one with a broken leg as they were pursuing someone causing damage at Montgomery Plaza and one with a twisted knee.

According to police, about 50 people were arrested and businesses in Montgomery Plaza and downtown were damaged. Kraus said social media posts indicated more people may have headed to Fort Worth because of curfews in the Denton and Dallas areas.

Donnell Ballard’s voice was hoarse Monday from yelling out for justice over the last three nights of protests his group, United My Justice, has organized in Fort Worth. He says he left and told others to go home around 9 p.m. before everything escalated with police.

“Change your policies. Change your policies, do better with the community. Stop doing what you’re doing and just do a better job,” Ballard said of his goals for protesting.

Ballard says they’ll continue protesting every night - but plan to stop at 7:45 p.m. to honor the curfew and keep things peaceful.

“I want everybody to know we don’t represent violence, we don’t represent breaking, breaking into anyone’s places, that’s not who we are,” Ballard said. “Don’t do it, if you’ve got to do it, you don’t need to come.”

The curfew could be extended at the next city council meeting on Thursday. People going to work and school in the area will still be allowed to do so during the curfew hours.

