Dallas police investigating two 'use of force' incidents Sunday that left two injured

Dallas police are investigating two “use of force” incidents on Sunday in downtown Dallas as authorities cracked down on protesters.

Police said two people were seriously injured after encounters with law enforcement and required hospitalization and surgery.

Police said both incidents “possibly” involved members of DPD. The first happened about 4 p.m. near Pegasus Plaza in the 1500 block of Main Street and the second occurred near Bank of America Plaza about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street.

“We are currently waiting for the victims to recover in order to garner all the facts surrounding these incidents,” police said in a statement.

Investigators are going to businesses in the area to see if they captured any video of the two incidents. They are also asking for members of the public to send in any video they may have recorded.

“We take these matters very seriously. Rest assured, there will be a full investigation and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations,” police said.

Dallas police cracked down on protests on Sunday with the institution of a curfew in downtown Dallas and nearby neighborhoods. The curfew went into effect at 7 p.m., goes until 6 a.m., and is scheduled to repeat for the next several days.

While most protestors have been peaceful, a group of agitators used the protests to loot and vandalize parts of downtown, Deep Ellum and Uptown on Friday and Saturday nights.

