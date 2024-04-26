Funeral for Princeton police officer killed in off-duty crash to be held Friday

A beloved Princeton police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest on Friday.

A funeral service for Officer Nancy Dominguez will be held at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen at 11 a.m.

Officer Nancy Dominguez (Source: Princeton Police)

Officer Dominguez was killed in a crash on Saturday, April 20.

An F-150 lost control on wet roads and crashed into Dominguez's Honda Civic.

Dominguez served with the Princeton Police Department since July 2022. Princeton PD says she won several awards during her short time with the department, including 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Citizen Commendation Award, multiple Letters of Commendations from the Department, 2023 Life Saving Award and multiple RISE Awards.