President Bush walks into replica Oval Office, surprises veterans touring museum

Former President George W. Bush surprised military veterans who were touring his presidential museum and library in Dallas.

Members of Southern Methodist University’s student veterans group were in the replica Oval Office at the museum Tuesday when the 43rd president walked in.

Bush thanked them for their military service and took a few photos.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Currently, rare versions of historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and a 14th-century copy of the Magna Carta are on display at the museum as part of the Freedom Matters special exhibit.

Admission to the museum is free through Friday.