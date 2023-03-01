Rare documents from America's history now on display at Bush Center

A new exhibit opening at the Bush Presidential Center explores the ongoing pursuit of liberty, showcasing historically significant versions of our nation’s founding documents.

It features rare copies of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Federalist Papers, the Emancipation Proclamation, and England’s Magna Carta.

The special exhibit encourages visitors to consider the struggle for freedom and how the work of some impacted the destiny of millions who followed.

Walking around the exhibit is like taking a step back in time.

"I think a lot of us are used to seeing documents. Like, we have the Declaration of Independence here on parchment, behind glass. And I think one of the things that's really interesting about this exhibit is you'll be able to see artifacts like the Constitution. We have a copy of the Constitution, as people would have first read it," said Hannah Abney with the Bush Center.

Other items on display include the newspapers chronicling women’s suffrage and rare books by French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who influenced the development of democracy.