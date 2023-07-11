Powerball drawing: No winner in Monday's drawing, jackpot climbs to $725 million

No one matched all six numbers in Monday night's $675 million Powerball drawing.

The numbers in the drawing were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58 with a Powerball of 13.

Don't throw away that ticket just yet though, there were a few winners of smaller prizes.

Two tickets purchased in Texas matched 4 of the 5 the numbers and the Powerball, which is worth $100,000 with the Power Play.

There was also a $2 million winner in Iowa and a $1 million winner in California.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday and will be worth a whopping $725 million.

That is the seventh-highest for a Powerball drawing ever.

Related article

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has a $480 million jackpot.

