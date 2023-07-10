Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million, no winners since April

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the Powerball drawing on Monday.

The new jackpot is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, in Saturday's drawing.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. In case you were wondering, the all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

A winner who selects the cash option in Monday night’s drawing would bring home $328.3 million before taxes.

The Powerball isn't the only lottery game that hasn't seen a winner in a while.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is sitting at an estimated $480 million.

The last Mega Millions ticket to match all 6 numbers was a purchased in New York for the April 18 drawing.

The cash option for a Mega Millions winner is $240.7 million dollars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.