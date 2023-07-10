Dallas resident wins $1M in Mega Millions

A Dallas resident won big in a Mega Millions drawing last month.

The person, who decided to remain anonymous, won $1,000,002 after matching 5 white numbers, but missing out on the Mega Ball in the June 30 drawing.

The extra two dollars were from an additional win on the same ticket.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Players Cafe on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

Many Dallas residents are hopeful that this is just the beginning of the good luck.

No one has won either the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot since April.

The combined lottery drawings are now up over a billion dollars.