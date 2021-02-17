No timetable on when power will be restored for North Texans dealing with outages for third day

There is still no indication when power will be restored for millions of people in Texas.

State leaders and the many people still without electricity are demanding answers.

"I've been mad, and now I kind of look at the technology and everything we have nowadays, come on guys, this has been too long," said Rick Schoendorf, who lives in Grapevine. "I just want some warmth, a shower, peace and quiet, and maybe watch a little TV."

There are about 3 million customers in the state still without power, including hundreds of thousands of outages reported in North Texas.

That is a major improvement from Tuesday, when that number was close to 4.5 million across Texas.

According to ONCOR's outage map, as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 450,000 outages reported in North Texas.

Advertisement

Some have seen power come back, then go away again, while others have been in the dark nonstop since Monday.

ERCOT, the state's electrical grid operator, said power generators began going offline Sunday, mainly natural gas and coal, along with nuclear and wind turbines.

Its plan to do brief rolling blackouts changed quickly.

"I don’t think there was any underestimation of the seriousness of the storm," ERCOT CEO Bill Magness said. "With the weather moderating even just a little bit, I think we will still be able to see as we have so far this day, additional restoration of service."

ONCOR cannot give an estimation of when power will be fully restored.

Governor Greg Abbott and some state lawmakers are calling for investigations into ERCOT's handling of this winter storm.

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urging state lawmakers to investigate ERCOT

The governor made that an emergency item for the current legislative session.

Local providers, like ONCOR, point out that ERCOT is not generating enough power for them to avoid longer blackouts.