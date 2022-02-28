Possible human remains found in Sachse

article

Workers found possible human remains in northeast Dallas County over the weekend.

A crew clearing land for a property owner in Sachse made the discovery near a creek Saturday afternoon.

The landowner called the police to report what appeared to be a partial human skeleton.

Officers searched the area for additional evidence before turning the remains over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner will try to make an identification and conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

