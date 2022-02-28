Wylie man is first to stand trial for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Collin County man will be the first person to face a jury on charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. His children may also testify against him.

Jury selection begins Monday morning for Guy Reffitt of Wylie.

He pleaded not guilty to several charges including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds, interfering with police officers guarding the building and later threatening his children if they reported him.

Prosecutors said Reffitt is a member of a militia-style group called the Texas Three Percenters.

They said on Jan. 6, 2021, he stormed the Capitol armed with a handgun in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet, which was equipped with a camera.

A member of the Texas Three Percenters is expected to testify against Reffitt, along with his two children.

Reffitt’s son was 18 at the time of the riot. He reported his father to the FBI.

His daughter was 16 at the time. She is expected to tell the jury that her father told them to "choose a side or die." He allegedly told them if they turned him into law enforcement, they would be traitors and traitors get shot.

Reffitt is the first person to stand trial for charges related to the riot.

It will be the U.S. Justice Department’s first chance to provide a broad view of the violence that erupted that day as former President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

A conviction in this case would give prosecutors more leverage in plea talks with other defendants.

Hundreds are facing charges for the Capitol riot. About 90 of them have trial dates set for this year.

