Missing Arlington woman found dead; man with history of domestic violence in custody

A 26-year-old woman reported missing in Arlington was found dead underneath a Fort Worth home, and police took a man into custody who has a history of domestic violence against her. The victim also had an emergency protective order against the suspect.

Marissa Grimes was reported missing on February 16, and her parents said they hadn’t seen her since Feb. 12.

On Monday, Fort Worth police said they found a vehicle associated with the Grimes case.

Investigators found information that led them to a home in the 5800 block of Locke Avenue.

A search warrant was served on Tuesday, and officers found evidence there was a dead body in or near the home.

A body was found underneath the home.

That body was identified as Grimes.

Police identified Valerian Osteen as the suspect in Grimes’ death. He was previously arrested in January for a domestic violence case where Grimes was listed as the victim.

When Osteen bonded out of jail, an emergency protective order was issued to stop him from making contact with Grimes.

Osteen has not yet been charged with Grimes’ death, but his bond has been revoked for the previous domestic violence arrest and he is being incarcerated at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said additional charges are expected against Osteen.

