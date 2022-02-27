Shooting in DeSoto sends two 17-year-olds to the hospital

article

DeSoto police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that sent two 17-year-olds to the hospital.

The shooting was reported to police just after 9 p.m., in the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue.

As officers and first responders were on their way to the scene, they were called to a gas station in Dallas after one of the victims called police and said they were at the gas station.

There was a male and female victim. Both teens were taken to a Dallas hospital. The male was in critical condition, while the female was in stable condition.

Police processed the crime scene and are working to identify the shooter or shooters.

Few details were released about the shooting, but investigators said they believe the victims, who were from Dallas and Garland, were in DeSoto for a "pre-arranged" meeting.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.

