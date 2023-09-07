Portillo's restaurant in Allen now open

article

The famous Chicago hot dog and Italian beef restaurant Portillo's has opened its newest location in Allen.

This is the second Texas restaurant for the popular chain, but Portillo's is expanding with multiple locations across the Metroplex.

The Allen location, which is just south of the Allen Premium Outlets, officially opened Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, where they also presented their charity partners, Allen ISD and All Community Outreach, with a check for funds raised during an event last month.

Portillo’s first North Texas location was in The Colony, and another location is planned for Arlington.