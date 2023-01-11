Portillo's restaurant in The Colony now open, with ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Jan. 18

article

The famous Chicago hot dog and Italian beef restaurant Portillo's has opened its new location in The Colony to the public.

The popular chain has 70 locations in nine states, but is expanding with multiple locations in North Texas.

Its first permanent restaurant is in Grandscape in The Colony. It soft-opened on Tuesday and will hold an official grand opening celebration on Wednesday, January 18.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and Portillo's will be donating $5,000 to NTX Community Pantry and Lewisville Education Foundation.

Portillo’s was founded in 1963 as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois.

In addition to the Chicago-style hot dogs, the fast-food restaurant now also serves Italian beef and sausage sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, cheese fries, chocolate cake and shakes.