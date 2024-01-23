Fort Worth ISD sex-ed committee meeting interrupted by graphic porn

Fort Worth ISD says it's investigating an offensive interruption during a committee meeting Monday night.

While holding a meeting for the School Health Advisory Council, which determines sex-ed curriculum among other things, someone dialed into a Zoom call set up for the meeting and started playing pornography.

In a separate meeting Tuesday night, the subject of the video was brought up.

The School Health Advisory Council, or SHAC, was hosting its regular meeting. The council makes state-mandated recommendations to the school board. Topics range from mental health to sex education strategies. The majority of members must be parents who do not work for the district.

Some attended Monday’s public meeting in person. Others video-conferenced in. It was on that video conference for everyone to see where someone’s feed cut to pornography. It’s obviously too graphic to show on television.

Featured article

Meredith Bowman is a Fort Worth ISD teacher who was in the meeting when the video played.

"My question from that is what’s happening when our students are on technology?" she asked. "It was actually appalling."

Fort Worth ISD released a statement to FOX 4 saying, "Regrettably, some attendees during the online meeting displayed inappropriate content on their screens instead of identifying themselves or using a blank screen. We want to express our sincere apologies for any discomfort or offense this may have caused to those present during the meeting…our team is currently investigating the incident, and we will be taking appropriate actions."

"The pornographic hacking incident that occurred during the SHAC meeting, that should’ve been a seamless, simple Zoom meeting," said Amie Super during Tuesday’s public meeting. "I will get over it. Not a big deal. We’re adults. Kids that will be exposed to that may not."

It’s unclear if any minors were at the meeting in person or virtually. If the person responsible is identified, criminal charges could be filed.

One criminal justice expert tells FOX 4 it would likely fall in the category of public indecency, obscene display or distribution.

Fort Worth ISD chose not to make anyone available for an on-camera interview.

Read the full response from Fort Worth ISD below: