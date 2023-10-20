Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker shot to death by boyfriend who was on parole, police say

The Forest Hill Police Department has identified the shooter who killed a beloved Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker earlier this month.

Yolanda Gibbs was shot multiple times and killed outside of David K. Sellars Elementary before school on Oct. 11.

Yolanda Gibbs (Source: Forest Hill Police)

Police are now saying the man who shot her was her boyfriend, Anthony Harris.

Harris, 58, was found dead on October 13.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine Harris' cause of death.

He was initially only named a "person of interest" by police, but on Thursday they confirmed he is the suspect.

Harris had a lengthy criminal history and was out on parole at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

A search of Tarrant County Court records shows Harris had multiple convictions for aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In Gibbs' shooting, the Texas Rangers and Forest Hill Police Department are looking into additional evidence, including shell casings, telephone records and fingerprints.

The gun used in the shooting still has not been recovered.

Police said Harris and Gibbs had been dating for approximately two years.

A vigil was held for Gibbs on Thursday night at a church near Sellars Elementary.

Those who knew the longtime employee at the school said there will be a "void" without her.