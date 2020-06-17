Police release surveillance video image of Galleria Dallas gunman

article

Police have released an image of the gunman wanted for a shooting at Galleria Dallas on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Tuesday just after 6:30 p.m. Witnesses say it happened on the third floor at the food court.

Police say there was some kind of altercation between two men in their late teens or early 20s in the food court on the third floor of the mall. That’s when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

The surveillance image shows a man in a red short-sleeved shirt, red baseball cap, blue jeans, red shoes and a medical mask pointing a gun at the victim. The person shot was taken to Parkland and his condition is not known, as of midday Wednesday.

People with information are asked to contact DPD Det. Ryan Cordova at 214-671-3625 or ryan.cordova@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Callers can be anonymous at 214-373-TIPS.

