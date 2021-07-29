Police release photos of suspects wanted for murdering 60-year-old woman in Garland

article

Police have released photos of the two people wanted for the murder of a woman in Garland.

Kvaughandre Presley and Gabriela Torres are wanted for the murder of 60-year-old Patricia Eifert.

Eifert was killed Tuesday night while helping her daughter move into her new house off Northwest Highway and La Prada Drive.

Surveillance video taken just before 7 p.m. shows a black car slowly going down the alley behind the home.

The female driver and a male passenger get out of the car and go into the garage. Moments later, they are seen running back to the black car carrying items.

The female also grabs more belongings form Eifert’s car before taking off.

Eifert’s daughter, Annie Bryant, explained that she and her husband were in the middle of moving into their first home. Her mother had gone over to the house to fix a cabinet. Earlier in the day she had let her work know that she was planning to retire.

"She was so proud and so excited that I bought my first home. She just wanted to fix it up how I wanted it and now she can’t. Now she’s gone," Bryant said tearfully.

Bryant said her husband found her mother’s body inside their new home.

"Why bother taking a life? That is what I keep asking. If you are going to steal, then steal. But just shoot to kill somebody? It’s just senseless. Why would you do that?" she said.

Garland police do not believe the killers knew Eifert.

They took a saw from the garage and may have taken other tools.

A few minutes after the murder, police said the same black car was involved in a hit-and-run less than a mile away. The male suspect pointed a gun at the victim before driving off.

Both Presley and Torres have prior mugshots. Presley, 20, was arrested in the past for aggravated robbery and carrying a weapon in a gun-free zone while 21-year-old Torres was arrested for the possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.