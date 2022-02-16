Police investigating fatal shooting in Old Town Coppell

article

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Old Town Coppell, which is the city’s downtown district.

It happened just before noon Wednesday outside a home near the intersection of Main and Houston streets.

The Coppell Police Department said it got 911 calls from neighbors who said they saw a man running away after shooting a woman.

The woman was already dead by the time officers arrived. Her name has not yet been released.

The officers later found the man still in the area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Nearby Wilson Elementary School was place in lockout mode because of the threat. The school was later given the all-clear.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public but urged people to stay away from the area because of the investigation.

