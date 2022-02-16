Bald eagle nest falls from tree near White Rock Lake in Dallas

Strong winds knocked a bald eagle’s nest from a tree near White Rock Lake in east Dallas.

The nesting pair was seen flying around the area Tuesday and returning to the tree where their nest once was.

Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the city of Dallas, confirmed a gust of wind caused the nest to come tumbling down. He said it was just too large for the limb it was on.

There was at least one egg that did not survive the fall. It was in the early stages of incubation, Johnson said.

Overnight, a state game warden removed the fallen nest so that it wouldn’t be picked apart for souvenirs.

Last week, a FOX 4 viewer shared pictures of the birds. They have called White Rock Lake their home since last year.

People have been watching them in the park near Lake Highlands Drive and Buckner Boulevard for several weeks.

Wildlife experts said they took over a nest that was abandoned by a red-tailed hawk and kept adding onto it.

The city of Dallas put up a fence in the area to keep people at a distance.

The experts said they will watch the eagles over the next few weeks and let nature take its course. They could rebuild or simply move somewhere else.

