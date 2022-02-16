Oath Keepers founder admits rallying a militia, argues again for release

article

Lawyers for the North Texas man who founded the extremist militia the Oath Keepers are again trying to get him out of jail on bond.

A judge already found that Stewart Rhodes is a flight risk and could be dangerous.

The Granbury resident is charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

The government said he mobilized and equipped some of the hundreds of rioters who mobbed the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers, with Rhodes at the helm, plotted and planned the attack in the months leading up Jan. 6. He reportedly spent thousands on guns and equipment to try and prevent the peaceful transfer of power and even after the insurrection talked about the need for a second civil war, the government alleges.

In a new motion, Rhodes’ attorneys admit he did rally the militia to go to Washington D.C. that day, but said he did not order the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol.

They said he had weapons stored outside D.C. in case then President Donald Trump invoked the Insurrection Act and a call to arms.

