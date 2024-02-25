Police chase that started in Haltom City ends with crash in Dallas; at least 3 hospitalized

article

Haltom City police were involved in a chase early Sunday morning that ended with a crash in Dallas. The three people in the fleeing vehicle, who police said were all minors, are hospitalized.

This started just before 2 a.m., when police said an officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was driving recklessly.

The driver fled from the officer, resulting in a police chase.

Police have not released details on where the chase started, but it came to an end near the I-35 frontage road and Continental Avenue in Dallas when police said the vehicle involved in the chase drove through a red light and T-boned another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fleeing from police, along with the two passengers, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said all three are minors, so their names have not been released.

Firefighters had to pull people from one of the vehicles involved..

Police did not release any information on possible injuries for the people in the other vehicle involved, but the FOX 4 crew at the scene saw first responders treating people from the other vehicle.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.