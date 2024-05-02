Arlington police to release video of officer shooting knife-wielding man

The Arlington Police Department will release body camera video of an officer-involved shooting last week.

Arlington police shot and killed a man that they say charged at officers with a knife at an apartment complex on April 25.

Someone called 911 earlier in the day to tell police that they had stabbed someone to death.

When officers arrived at the apartment they saw a man looking out the window.

The man then came outside with a knife and ran towards officers, according to police.

Police shot at him and the man fell to the ground, but he was able toget up and run away.

When officers chased him he raised the knife and ran toward officers again, according to police.

That's when the same officer shot at him again.

The man ran toward a field where he was tased by an officer.

As they were putting handcuffs on him, police realized he had been hit by at least one bullet. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 29-year-old Michael Bassey.

His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Arlington police will share the video at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is expected to happen at 1 p.m.