Police chase crash in Downtown Dallas kills 4, sheriff injured

Several ramps are closed in Downtown Dallas after a police chase crash that left four people dead. A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy was also hurt.

The police chase started in Irving around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Irving police said they located a stolen car and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off toward Dallas.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 35 southbound when it took the Woodall Rodgers ramp.

The driver didn’t slow down, and ultimately the car vaulted off the ramp. It landed on I-35E below near the Dallas North Tollway exit.

Four people in the stolen vehicle died in the crash.

The Dallas and Irving police departments, as well as the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Fire-Rescue all responded to the scene.

One sheriff’s deputy was injured. He was working to lay spike stripes but had arrived just as the crash happened and a light pole fell onto his squad car.

He was taken to the hospital with a minor injury to his arm.

"It’s great that the deputy wasn’t seriously injured. I mean, it was probably a freak thing that the light pole falls down and then you hit a light pole. So, it’s good that he’s got minor injuries," said Doug Sisk, a spokesman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

As far as closures go, the main lanes on I-35E southbound are open and traffic is flowing fine.

But the I-35E Woodall Rodgers exit ramp on the southbound side is blocked off.

The Woodall Rodgers exit ramp northbound is also closed because part of the vehicle landed on it.

The Continental Avenue exit is also closed.

The investigation is expected to take at least a few more hours and will likely affect rush-hour traffic through Downtown Dallas.