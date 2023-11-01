New details released on suspect who led police on chase in Grand Prairie, Irving

article

Police have released new details about the 53-year-old man accused of leading police on a chase in Grand Prairie and Irving on Halloween, before an officer used his vehicle to disable the suspect’s car.

Devore Bell faces charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also had a warrant for an assault charge.

The chase started at about 5 p.m., when Grand Prairie PD officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle.

Related article

The pursuit then went into Irving, where police said Bell started driving erratically, including driving the wrong way in an area with pedestrians.

Irving police assisted, and an Irving PD officer used his vehicle to disable Bell’s car in the 1900 block of Etain Road. Police said this was "out of safety for the public."

The officer and Bell were taken to a hospital, where they were both treated and released.

Bell was then taken into custody.