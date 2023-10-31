Police chase ends in crash; suspect taken into custody

article

Police have at least one person in custody following a chase that ended with a crash involving a police vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The chase ended in a neighborhood just north of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

Authorities have not yet given information on the circumstances of how it started.

The driver was reportedly speeding through neighborhoods in west Irving, in the vicinity of children who were out trick-or-treating for Halloween.

There are no reports of children or other bystanders injured.

No further details have been released at this time, but FOX 4 is following up on the conditions of police