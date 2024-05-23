Shots fired at police during Tarrant County chase, 2 arrested

article

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a police chase from Euless to Arlington earlier this week.

Euless police say an officer tried to pull over a driver who was swerving in and out of lanes on suspicion of DWI.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers chased the vehicle through Grand Prairie and Arlington.

Police say the driver began shooting at officers while on SH 161 in Grand Prairie. They opened fire on two occasions before throwing the gun out of the vehicle.

Eventually, officers deployed spike strips and the car was stopped on Monteleon Street in Grand Prairie.

The driver, 39-year-old Micky Greeson, and the passenger, 38-year-old Chaya Greeson, were arrested.

Micky Greeson was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Chaya Greeson was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

Euless PD says that no one was injured during the incident.