Dallas shooting: 17-year-old killed by member of his own group during drive-by, police say

Dallas police arrested a man they say shot and killed a member of his own group.

Police responded to a shooting called shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday on Pineberry Road in southwest Dallas.

Investigators say the suspect, 18-year-old Terron Moore, shot at an occupied vehicle as he drove by.

No one in the vehicle was hit, but one person with Moore, 17-year-old Christopher Wells, was shot, according to police.

Wells was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Moore was arrested and charged with murder.