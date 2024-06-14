Expand / Collapse search

FAA sues Texas woman who had to be duct taped to seat on flight from Dallas to Charlotte

Published  June 14, 2024 2:13pm CDT
File photo of an American Airlines Boeing 787 landing at London Heathrow Airport in 2022. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) article

DALLAS - The Federal Aviation Administration is suing a Texas woman who was duct taped to her seat on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Heather Wells of San Antonio, 34, bit, kicked and spat at staff members about an hour into the flight on July 6, 2021.

In 2022, the FAA fined Wells $81,950 in civil penalties for the incident and now the FAA is suing to collect the money.

The lawsuit says Wells "became increasingly agitated and ‘wanted out’ of the plane" after ordering a drink.

She allegedly moved around the cabin, screamed profanities and talked incoherently with passengers before trying to access the flight cabin.

When flight attendants tried to restrain her, Wells hit one of the head multiple times.

The flight attendants and a passenger eventually restrained Wells by using duct tape and flex cuffs.

She continued to "kick and spit and attempted to bite and head-butt a flight attendant and passengers," the lawsuit reads.

The flight continued to Charlotte with Wells screaming and cursing throughout the rest of the journey, according to the lawsuit.

"Ultimately, Defendant had to be sedated to be removed from the aircraft by law enforcement and medical responders," reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Wells violated federal aviation rules by interfering and threatening the flight crew.