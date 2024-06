Image 1 of 6 ▼

Dallas police are investigating an early morning shooting in the popular Bishop Arts District on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at the corner of N Madison and W 8th Street.

A male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the location before police arrived.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.